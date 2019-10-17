Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
8974 S. State Road 67
Camby, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
8974 S. State Road 67
Camby, IN
Mooresville - Anthony Lee Jones, 2, Mooresville, passed away after a tragic accident October 17, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Anthony's life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, 8974 S. State Road 67, Camby. Pastor Tony York will officiate the funeral service, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at White Lick Cemetery, Mooresville. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Anthony's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
