Anthony Lee Jones
Mooresville - Anthony Lee Jones, 2, Mooresville, passed away after a tragic accident October 17, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Anthony's life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, 8974 S. State Road 67, Camby. Pastor Tony York will officiate the funeral service, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at White Lick Cemetery, Mooresville. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Anthony's complete obituary.
