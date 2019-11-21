|
Anthony Norman Stewart
Tony was born December 1, 1964 to James Joseph Stewart and Dorothy Harman Stewart, and passed away October 8, 2019. Both parents precede him in death. Tony grew up in Frankfort, Indiana graduating from Frankfort Senior High School in 1983. In 1982, Tony's son Matthew Fruits was born. Immediately after graduating from high school, Tony relocated to Seattle, Washington for a fresh start to that new chapter of his life. Tony's time in Washington spanned nearly twenty years, where he worked for the majority of that time for QFC Market. Seattle was the beginning of Tony's performing music and forming the band Philosophy 900. Tony sang and played acoustic guitar, and was always interested in music, and music production including recording and producing an album of Philosophy 900 music. In 1992, Tony married Signe Vulliet and they had one daughter together, Signe Amelia Mae (Millie). While also living in Seattle, Tony obtained a Bachelor's degree from the University of Washington in 1998. Seattle is also where Tony's love of art especially that of artist Jay Steensma, was born and grew tremendously over the years he lived in Seattle.
Tony relocated back to Indiana in 2003, working various jobs and restoring a craftsman bungalow home in Colfax, IN. In June 2007, he married Micca Leppert and together they co-parented Millie, often traveling to Seattle to spend time with her as well as Millie traveling to Indiana as often as possible to be with her dad and all of her Indiana family. From 2012-2017 Tony worked as a case manager for Area IV Agency on Aging.
Survivors include children, Matthew Fruits and Millie Stewart; sisters, Kimberly Stewart Lane and Kathleen Anderson; former wife, Micca Leppert Stewart; nieces and nephews, Devin Lane, Desi Lane Garrard Emma Anderson, Jack, Maddy and George Watko, Kennedy, Brady, Grace and Patrick Leppert; great-niece, Addilyn Gerrard; great-nephew, Lincoln Gerrard - they all loved Uncle T for his massive amounts of FUN, candy, gum, pickles and various toys. Several cousins in Ohio, Michigan and Washington also survive.
A Celebration of Tony's life will take place Saturday, November 30, 2019, 2:30 at Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel in Carmel, IN. You are invited to share a memory at www.leppertmortuary.com
