Anthony "Tony" Onstott
March 27, 1938 - February 19, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Onstott passed away at age 81 on February 19, 2020, supported by family and friends.
Tony was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents Richard and Dorothy Onstott. He grew up in Greenfield, and graduated from Greenfield High School. He attended Butler University, and graduated from Ball State University.
After graduation, Tony moved to Indianapolis where he began his teaching career with Indianapolis Public Schools. In 1966, he took a job teaching math at Tudor Hall School. He would continue teaching and working at Tudor Hall and Park Tudor for the next 47 years, serving as a friend and mentor to both colleagues and students who appreciated his warmth, patience, wit and fun-loving nature. For many Park Tudor students, Tony was "that teacher" - the one who made the biggest impact on their lives.
In addition to teaching math, through the years Tony wore many hats at Park Tudor. He coached tennis; led "People to People" student trips to Europe, Asia and Australia; ran the student bookstore; worked in the business office; and was the school's Archivist. He appreciated the history of Park Tudor and Tudor Hall, and enjoyed sharing memories and stories with colleagues and students.
While teaching was a true vocation for Tony, he also enjoyed many other hobbies and interests. He loved traveling, gardening, and design, and his home in Broad Ripple was his pride and joy. He entertained in his home often, and enjoyed preparing a delicious dinner or a lunch in the garden.
Tony is survived by his sisters, Madra Carbino of Northport, FL and Carole Fink of Haines City, FL; and his brother, Mark Onstott of Denver, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former students who will always remember "Mr. O."
There will be a private burial service, and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 18 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. in Clowes Commons at Park Tudor School, 7200 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a math award named in Tony's honor at Park Tudor (7200 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240; attn: Development Office).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020