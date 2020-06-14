Anthony P. Oddi
Indianapolis - Anthony Patsy "Tony" Oddi was born in New Britain, CT, on August 5, 1933 He died on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private family visitation will be held. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m., in St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Please be advised that masks are mandatory for attendance. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contribution would be gratefully welcomed by the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Barnabas Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Tony's complete obituary or live stream the funeral on Wednesday.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.