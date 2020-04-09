Resources
April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Bischoff); dear father of Stephen (Aimee) Svarczkopf and Cheryl (Ronald) Bertovich; cherished grandfather of Krista (Richard) Collins, Jennifer (Tom) Bauer, Gregory, Ethan, Andrew Svarczkopf, Meghan Bertovich, Kim (Dr. Kyle) Feldmann; great-grandfather of seven; survived by brother George Svarczkopf and Irene Lohmeier. A native of Richmond, Svarczkopf is a graduate of Richmond High School, furthering his education at Purdue University. A dedicated Boy Scout leader for many years, he was a member of Baltimore Papal Choir which performed for Pope John Paul II, and was more recently involved with Christ the King Parish and the Gabriel Project, Indianapolis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a date to be determined, followed by interment in Indianapolis. Arrangements: Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
