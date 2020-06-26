Anthony Svarczkopf
Indianapolis - April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Bischoff); dear father of Stephen (Aimee) Svarczkopf and Cheryl (Ronald) Bertovich; cherished grandfather of Krista (Richard) Collins, Jennifer (Tom) Bauer, Gregory, Ethan, Andrew Svarczkopf, Meghan Bertovich, Kim (Dr. Kyle) Feldmann; great-grandfather of seven; survived by brother George Svarczkopf and Irene Lohmeier. A native of Richmond, Svarczkopf is a graduate of Richmond High School, furthering his education at Purdue University. A dedicated Boy Scout leader for many years, he was a member of Baltimore Papal Choir, which performed for Pope John Paul II, and was more recently involved with Christ the King Parish and the Gabriel Project, Indianapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 2 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1827 Kessler Blvd., E. Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1 from 4 - 8 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary 1307 North Shadeland Ave.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Indyhonorflight.org OR Indy Honor Flight P.O.Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168
Online condolences at Feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.