Antoinette "Toni" Greene Stuhldreher
Indianapolis - Age 83, of Indianapolis, passed away July 29th, 2020. Toni was born on August 27, 1936 to the late Pauline and John Powell. She graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School and attended Butler University briefly before marrying and beginning a family with the late William Robert (Bob) Greene. Bob and Toni welcomed five children before his death in 1974. Toni was blessed to then meet and marry Donald Stuhldreher, a widower with six children. In addition to her full-time job of mothering a household of now 11 children, Toni always found time to volunteer in her communities of both Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis. She gave most of her time to organizations benefitting children and families and those representing her strong Catholic faith. In 1980, Toni was honored with the prestigious Monsignor Busald Award for work with her treasured Catholic Youth Organization. In 1999, she became a Lady in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre for her exemplary practice of Christian charity.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Don in 2017 after almost 43 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Sharon, Mark, Kurt, Tim (Ginny), Lori (Gordon Stanley), Pete (Laurie), Tony (Sara), Kevin, Mindy, Michael (Cristy), Jennifer and nephew Bill Tobin plus many bonus children who embraced her as a Mother. She is also survived by brothers Steve (Kim) and Ames Powell. Toni's 19 grandchildren brought her continuous joy and will carry on their Meemie's laughter, stories and songs.
A family mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X of Indianapolis. You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com
where you may share a personal memory or arrange a memorial contribution to Holy Family Shelter (Indianapolis), IndyHumane or St. Stephen's Community House (Columbus, Ohio).