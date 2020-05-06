Dr. Anton Richard Braun
Dr. Anton Richard Braun, died in his garden on May 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and close family. Anton was born on June 10, 1939 to Rose and Louis Braun. Anton was ordained into the Order of Friars Minor on June 24, 1966. He left the Order in 1984. He married Janet (Gallagher) Braun on July 31, 1999. Anton was an accomplished student with several degrees. His most recent was his Doctorate of Ministry from Christian Theological Seminary. Anton was a Marriage Family Therapist and a well known speaker and workshop facilitator especially in divorce recovery. Anton was a wordsmith and enjoyed writing poetry. He was a master gardener and a woodworker. Anton also enjoyed baking and received multiple blue ribbons at the Indiana State Fair for his bread. Anton was a devoted grandfather known as Papa. Anton had a deep faith and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church as well as a member of several prayer groups. We miss him. In lieu of flowers send donations to The Franciscan Province of the Sacred Heart, 3140 Meramec St, St Louis, MO 63118; www.thefriars.org Indiana Memorial was honored to serve the Braun family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.