April Lynette Osborne Robinson
Johnson County - April Robinson age 45, wife of Joe Robinson Jr., died Saturday March 16, 2019 in an accident in Brazil, Indiana. April was preceded in death by a son Jasper William Jack Harris.
April is survived by her husband Joe Louis Robinson Jr., and her parents Paul and Teresa Cole Osborne, her children: Kaleb Levi Osborne Harris, Joshua Paul Christian Harris, and Kylie Cora Nicole Harris, her brothers Paul Dwight Osborne Jr., and Michael Paul Osborne, and lots of cousins, and she will be survived by her twin grandsons Maverick and Jaxson who will arrive later this summer.
Funeral services will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Berea Evangelistic Church, burial will be in the Saylor Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am - 1 pm at the church. Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 25, 2019