Arabelle Black
Mrs. Arabelle Black, 99, went on to Glory on April 15, 2020.
Born in Forest, Mississippi, she moved to Indianapolis in 1940. She was a member of New Garfield Missionary Baptist Church, its Choir and Usher Board. She was employed at RCA, retiring in 1983.
Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.
The widow of Lonzie Black, she was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie N. Black. She leaves to carry on her legacy a son, Edward Black; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and former daughters-in-law.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Garfield Baptist Church
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020