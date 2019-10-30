|
Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy
Indianapolis, IN - Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born October 6th, 1947 in the Philippines.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Araceli worked and retired as a Lab Technician for Wishard Memorial Hospital for 33 wonderful years.
Araceli was married to Alberto Alialy for 47 years. Her survivors include sisters, Haydee Gloria, Helfa Mirasol, and Edna Deximo; children, Vic Doloso, Alkhen Alialy, Alkaid Alialy, Alkhemer Alialy, and Alkhely Alialy; grandchildren, Anna Doloso, Anthony Stoots, Andrea Doloso, Andrew Alialy, Alara Alialy, Alexio Doloso, Aiden Alialy, Masaya Doloso, and Constancio Doloso.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Araceli's honor made be made to The ; National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019