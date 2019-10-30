Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Araceli Alialy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy Obituary
Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy

Indianapolis, IN - Araceli Salinio Doloso Alialy 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born October 6th, 1947 in the Philippines.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Araceli worked and retired as a Lab Technician for Wishard Memorial Hospital for 33 wonderful years.

Araceli was married to Alberto Alialy for 47 years. Her survivors include sisters, Haydee Gloria, Helfa Mirasol, and Edna Deximo; children, Vic Doloso, Alkhen Alialy, Alkaid Alialy, Alkhemer Alialy, and Alkhely Alialy; grandchildren, Anna Doloso, Anthony Stoots, Andrea Doloso, Andrew Alialy, Alara Alialy, Alexio Doloso, Aiden Alialy, Masaya Doloso, and Constancio Doloso.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Araceli's honor made be made to The ; National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Araceli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -