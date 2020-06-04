Ardith Clay Wearren Jr.
1955 - 2020
Ardith Clay Wearren Jr.

Ardith Clay Wearren Jr. 64, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Clay was born on November 11, 1955 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana where he went to George Washington High and excelled in basketball. Upon graduating from the University of New Orleans, he went overseas for 6 years to play professional basketball for the teams in France, Belgium and England. After returning, he resided in Atlanta and then moved back to Indiana.

Clay worked at FedEx for 20 years and built his own IT business (Gamut Business Technologies) after his retirement in 2013. Clay loved fishing, building computers, sports, family and Jesus.

Strong and humble, his 7-foot presence, athleticism, and gentlemanly demeanor earned him respect from everyone he encountered:

Clay was preceded in death by parents Ardith Sr. and Charlotte Wearren, and his first wife Yvette. He is survived by his beloved wife Monica Wearren whom he married in 2011. Monica was Clay's pride and joy. They brought sunshine into each other's life and were truly each other's soulmate. He is also survived by his sister Ina (Steve) Campbell, brothers Michael "Mikey" (Debra), Moss "Mossy" (Erma), Brian; sister-in-law Kimberly (Donte) Moore; father and mother-in-law Emerson (Ernestine) Brown and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a private family celebration of Clay's life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST. Live-stream viewing of the event can be accessed at www.CelebrationofClay.life.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
