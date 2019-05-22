Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.R.N. Mortuary
11411 N. Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
A.R.N. Mortuary
11411 N. Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN
Ariel R. Arnold Obituary
Ariel R. Arnold

Whitestown - Ariel R. Arnold, 33, passed away surrounded by family and friends on May 18, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis to Sherry Dennis (Linh) and John Arnold (Nicole) on September 18, 1985.

He is survived by his siblings, Jacob Arnold (Nakota), Glinh Dennis, and Selena Dennis, as well as a large extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and two young nephews (Nolan, RJ).

Visitation will be held at A.R.N. Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, on May 24, 2019, from 11-1, with a service at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Charitable donations may be made in his memory to or the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019
