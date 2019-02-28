Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
Holy trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
3500 W. 106th street
Carmel, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - 85, Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019. Aristea was born to a Greek family in Jerusalem. Aristea Vareldzis-Pappas was educated in Israel and France. Fluent in four languages, she trained in Ballet and as a concert pianist.

After immigrating to Indianapolis, she became a founding member of the IUPUI Anthropology department and continued to be involved in various cultural and university related activities including leading the IUPUI School of Liberal Arts Campus Campaign and working on the School of Liberal Arts Dean's Day and other alumni programming. Aristea, an honorary alumna of IUPUI's School of Liberal Arts, endowed the Greek Goddess scholarships at IUPUI's School of Liberal Arts in 2016 to support students who major in Classical Studies, Anthropology, Museum Studies and French. She has been actively involved in numerous community interests in Indianapolis, among them the Women's Committee of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, People of Vision, the Welfare Service League, the Ladies Philoptochos Societry, IUPUI Senior Academy, Indianapolis Opera Guild and the Family Support Center. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Hooverwood Nursing Home and the Association of International Women, and has organized Leisure Timers activities for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for over a decade. She is survived by her son, Basil Vareldzis, and daughter, Hera Crouch, son-in-law, Bill Crouch, granddaughter, Aristea Crouch, and her brother, Aristotle Nicolaides and his family.Aristea was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr Pangraty Vareldzis, and second husband, William A. Pappas, of Indianapolis, as well as her grandson Alex Crouch.A visitation will be held March the 1st from 4pm-8pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208. Funeral services will be held March the 2nd at Holy trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W. 106th street, Carmel, Indiana 46032.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alex Crouch Scholarship Fund. To share fond memories to the family, please go to http://CrownHill.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
