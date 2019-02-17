Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Cederdahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Cederdahl


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene Cederdahl Obituary
Arlene Cederdahl

Carmel - Arlene Cederdahl passed peacefully February 8, 2019. Born to Arlo and Irena Slote in Martell, NE on June 11, 1933. She graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska. She rose through the ranks of a national engineering firm and moved to Indiana to become the state's first woman construction manager. Arlene became a sales & marketing director, retired, and became an event planner/decorator. She was a strong woman who spent a career working in male dominated industries. A favorite saying was "I may not always be right, but I'm never wrong." She was a founding member of the Indiana Bluebird Society and active in the Audubon Society, Citizens for Greenspace, and the Carmel Safety Link homebound outreach. A lifetime PEO member, she was passionate about women and human causes, especially Alzheimer's, which afflicted her family. Arlene loved dogs, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She is survived by her sons John (Laura) and Paul (Robin) and grandchildren Lilly, Abby and Ava. Special thanks to staff at Maple Park Village. Donations may be directed to www.gofundme.com/nj55rc-arlene-for-alzheimer039s. Arrangements and care provided by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.lauckfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.