Arlene Cederdahl
Carmel - Arlene Cederdahl passed peacefully February 8, 2019. Born to Arlo and Irena Slote in Martell, NE on June 11, 1933. She graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska. She rose through the ranks of a national engineering firm and moved to Indiana to become the state's first woman construction manager. Arlene became a sales & marketing director, retired, and became an event planner/decorator. She was a strong woman who spent a career working in male dominated industries. A favorite saying was "I may not always be right, but I'm never wrong." She was a founding member of the Indiana Bluebird Society and active in the Audubon Society, Citizens for Greenspace, and the Carmel Safety Link homebound outreach. A lifetime PEO member, she was passionate about women and human causes, especially Alzheimer's, which afflicted her family. Arlene loved dogs, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She is survived by her sons John (Laura) and Paul (Robin) and grandchildren Lilly, Abby and Ava. Special thanks to staff at Maple Park Village. Donations may be directed to www.gofundme.com/nj55rc-arlene-for-alzheimer039s. Arrangements and care provided by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.lauckfuneralhome.com.
