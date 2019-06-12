Services
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 632-6576
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arlene K. Anderson

Anderson - Arlene K. Anderson, born to Gerald and Rhea Curnutt on September 26, 1937, died Sunday June 9, 2019, at the age of 81, after succumbing to Alzheimer's.

Born in Anderson, Indiana, she resided in Omega, Noblesville, Indianapolis, and Greenfield before returning to Anderson for the last 13 yrs.

She retired from Western Electric and Special Coatings in Indianapolis, and was a longtime member of the "Order of the Moose Lodge".

Her first marriage to James Morris of 22 yrs. produced a daughter, Tammy E. Morris who died of an accidental shooting in Indianapolis.

Arlene married a second time to Roy Anderson in 2002 until her death after 16 ½ yrs.

Her surviving relatives are husband, Roy Anderson, brother, Don Curnutt, granddaughter Dannielle Clarkstone, and nieces, Jama Brown, Elise Hansel, and Andrea Dudas.

Viewing at Fountain Square Mortuary, 1420 Prospect St., Indianapolis, on Monday, June 17 from 3pm - 7pm and funeral on Tuesday, from 10am - 1pm followed by burial at New Crown Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019
