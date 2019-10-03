Services
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
519 E. 23rd
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
519 E. 23rd
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
519 E. 23rd
Resources
Arlene Maria Butler Obituary
Arlene Maria Butler

Indianapolis - Ms. Arlene Maria Butler 67 of Indianapolis, passed away Tues. Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church 519 E. 23rd with calling from 9:00 a.m. to Service time. Additional Calling Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Greater Morning Star MBC. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
