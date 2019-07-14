Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Resources
Arman Vernell Nolcox Jr.

Arman Vernell Nolcox Jr. Obituary
Arman Vernell Nolcox, Jr.

Indianapolis, IN. - Arman Vernell Nolcox, Jr., 26, Chandler Arizona, formerly of Indianapolis passed away July 6, 2019. On Monday July 15, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm with visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel 2201 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana and, interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents; Arman Sr. and Tanya Nolcox, grandparents; Jean A. Robinson, and William Hampton, sisters; Andrea Jenkins, Nicole Bell, and Armani Nolcox, love of his life Sharae.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
