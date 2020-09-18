Arnold D. BrownIndianapolis - It is with great sadness that the family of Arnold D. Brown announce his passing on 9/10/20 at his residence at Westside Garden Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana.Arnold will be missed by his wife Norene of 63 years. He was the loving father to Jeff Brown, Peggy Geoghegan (Brown) and son -in- law Michael Geoghegan and proud grandfather to Mikaela Geoghegan.Arnold worked at Hillsdale Tool and Manufacturing Company for 33 years before retiring. Arnold was a proud Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.A private service will be held at Arnold and Norene's place of residence at Westside Garden Plaza on 9/23/20 at 2 pm. Arnold will be honored on November 25 at Monument Circle, Indianapolis Indiana with Military Honors where friends and family are welcome to attend.