Arnold Lehman
Indianapolis - Arnold Wayne Lehman of Indianapolis, IN left this earth on February 27, 2020. He was born to Harvey and Ruth (Neuenschwander) Lehman on October 14, 1945 in Geneva, Indiana.
He grew up at the Lehman Dairy Farm in Adams County, Indiana. He attended Geneva High School and graduated valedictorian in 1963. He graduated with a BS and Master's Degree in Education from Ball State University. He was a mathematics teacher, Girls Track Coach and finally the Athletic Director at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. He was most proud of his team winning the City Championships for Women's Track. He enjoyed traveling, photography and sports.
He was one of 6 children. Sisters: Jean Sheets (Larry), Alice Karen Ricketts (Gary), who preceded him in death, and Connie Geurkink, and brothers: Bill Lehman (Barb), Glen Lehman (Lana). He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to the Indiana University School of Medicine Liver Research Fund. Please make memorial gifts payable to the "IU Foundation - IUSM" and mail to Indiana University School of Medicine, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please include "Liver Research Fund" on your memo line and indicate, "In memory of Arnold Wayne Lehman" on your gift. Alternatively, a memorial gift is suggested to Hooverwood, Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facility, 7001 Hoover Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46260. On your memo line, please note in Memory of Arnold Wayne Lehman.
A memorial service will be at 3pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Visitation will be at 2pm prior to service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020