Arnold Robert "Bob" Dunbar
Carmel - Arnold Robert "Bob" Dunbar, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Bob was born in Rockford, IL to Arnold and Betty Dunbar on June 19, 1943. Bob earned a Master's degree in Public Administration and a Master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Services from Western Illinois University, in Macomb, Illinois.
Bob served as the Executive Director for 21 years at Adult & Child Mental Health Center, Inc., a state certified community mental health center, a licensed child welfare organization (largest in Indianapolis and central Indiana), and a provider of primary care for people with behavioral health disorders. Prior to Adult & Child, Bob served as the Administrator for Gallahue Mental Health Center of Community Hospitals Indianapolis and before that was the Executive Director at the Jane Addams Community Mental Health Center in Freeport, Illinois. Bob held positions on many committees and organizations, including Co-Chair of the Mental Health Corporation of America's Health Care Reform/Care Coordination Committee, President of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, President of Behavioral Systems, LLC, and Interim CEO, President and founding member of InteCare, Inc.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing basketball, bocce, horseshoes, boating, fishing and spending time at his home in Florida. While Bob was devoted to his work and hobbies, his real passion was his family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Marilyn; daughters Robin (Michael) Schultz, Mindy (Dave) Chaney, Shelley (Andy) Erbacher, Lisa (Adam) Mears, Julie (Paul) Links; grandchildren Elena, Evan, Leah, Luke, Alyssa, Harrison, Samantha, Ashton, Hannah and Jacob. His family is heartbroken.
Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Adult & Child Health, 603 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, https://adultandchild.org/support-our-mission/.
To know Bob was to love Bob... he will be sorely missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020