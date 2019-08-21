Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Arnold Robins
Arnold "Buddy" Robins


1931 - 2019
Arnold "Buddy" Robins Obituary
Arnold "Buddy" Robins

Palm Beach Gardens - Arnold "Buddy" Robins

88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and longtime resident of Indianapolis, passed away on August 16, 2019.

Buddy was born in Bronx, New York to Julius and Etta Robins. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech College, class of 1953. From 1953 - 1955 he served in the United States Air Force in Alaska. Buddy moved his family to Indianapolis in 1956 where he built his family business, Delco Foods.

Buddy was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, Temple Beth David and Tau Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was an avid golfer playing at BallenIsles Country Club in Florida and Broadmoor Country Club.

Buddy will be deeply missed by his beloved family who survive him; son, Michael B. (Julie) Robins; Dr. Starla Goldman and Dr. Helen (Steve) Nahmias; nine grandchildren, Eric, Erin, Reid, Rayce, Rohn, Randy, Audrey, Lucas and Benjamin; two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Mira; and his close friends in Devonshire in Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Robins.

Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2 PM at Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 West 70th Street, Indianapolis, In 46260 or Palm Beach Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019
