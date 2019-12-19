|
Arthur A. Hanna
Indianapolis - Arthur Allan Hanna passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13th, 2019. He was 78. Known to family and friends as Art, he was born February 26, 1941, in Abilene, Texas, to Martha Broad Hanna and Arthur James Hanna. He graduated from Abilene High School, Texas Christian University ('63), Brite Divinity School ('68), and Christian Theological Seminary ('86). Art's call to ministry began with the Christian Ministry in the National Parks, following his ordination into the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1968. He served at Yellowstone, Great Smoky Mountains, Shenandoah, Everglades, and Big Bend National Parks. From there, he accepted the position of minister of First Christian Church in Alpine, Texas, moving from there to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1973, to work for the Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
In Indianapolis he met and married his wife Susan, who survives him. He is also survived by their two children, James (Sally) and Lindsay. He worked with the Pension Fund for thirty years, serving the final eight as the Fund's president, and retiring in 2003. Arthur was a faithful and committed member to his churches, University Park Christian Church and later Allisonville Christian Church. Following his retirement from the Pension Fund, Art received a heart transplant through the St. Vincent Transplant Center on July 4, 2005. He served on the Brite Divinity School Board of Trustees until 2018. Art spent time as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America, along with his son Jim, and he volunteered as a bowling and golf partner with his daughter Lin in Special Olympics. An avid sports fan, he followed the Chicago Cubs, Indiana Pacers, Butler Bulldogs, Indianapolis Colts, and his beloved alma mater, the TCU Horned Frogs. He is remembered as a loyal friend to many and a mentor to young ministers.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Allisonville Christian Church, 7701 Allisonville Rd, with Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allisonville Christian Church, Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Washington Township Special Olympics, or Brite Divinity School.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019