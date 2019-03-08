|
Arthur Anthony Angotti Jr.
- - Arthur Anthony Angotti Jr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Calling will be at 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10th and on Monday, March 11th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Blvd. East Dr., Indianapolis. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 11:00 at the church. On line condolences may be shared with the family at www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019