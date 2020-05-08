Arthur Davis
1937 - 2020
Arthur Davis

Mr. Arthur Davis, 82, Indianapolis, transitioned May 5th, 2020. Services are Tuesday, May 12th at 12:00pm at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E. 30th Street 46218 with viewing from 10:00am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
MAY
12
Service
12:00 AM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
