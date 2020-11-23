Arthur Dove
New Palestine - Arthur Eugene Dove, 91, of New Palestine, IN, passed away November 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.
He was born in Castleton, IN on June 24, 1929, a son of the late Pauline M. (Linxwiller) and Arthur Earl Dove. Survivors include wife, Alice I. (Claudy) Dove; son, Russell (Darlene) Dove of New Palestine, IN; daughter, Ginny (Sam) Satterfield of Fountaintown, IN; sisters, Barbara Malone-Galt, Judy Ann Mayes; grandchildren, Lilli Dove, Jennifer Satterfield, Chris Taylor; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Darlene Dove.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Ford Motor Company in 1993.
Service will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be from 11:00am until time of service at the mortuary. Officiating will be Rev. Travis Hacker. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.
Masks will be required for visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to New Palestine Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 4053 South 650 West, New Palestine, IN 46163.
