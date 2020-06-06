Arthur F. Goodblood
Arthur F. Goodblood

Fairland - U.S. Air Force Retired Senior Master Sergeant Arthur F. Goodblood passed away June 3, 2020 in Greenfield, IN.

Arthur served 22 years in the Air Force through several wars and conflicts. He was an avid pilot and collector. He enjoyed repairing clocks, hobby farming, and time with friends and family.

Art was born August 14, 1930 in Portage Lake, Aroostook County, Maine to Marshall and Emily (Pinette) Goodblood. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Esther Goodblood; four children: Linda Cogil of Indianapolis, IN, William Smith of Fairland, IN, Robert Goodblood of Indianapolis, IN, and Debra Goodblood-Dailey of Greenfield, IN; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; siblings: Gail Goodblood of Woodland, ME and Judy Huntley of Enfield, ME. He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and sisters.

We wish to thank the Moral Township Fire Department, Sugar Creek Nursing Home, Harbor Lights Hospice, and our many friends for their kindness.

A celebration of life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Partners for Animal Welfare Society, Inc. (PAWS) of Hancock County. You are invited to read Arthur's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
