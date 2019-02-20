|
Arthur G. Schildbach
Fishers - 78, passed away February 16, 2019. He was born January 31, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Arthur and Beatrice (Eckert) Schildbach. Arthur graduated from Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Central High School in 1959. He attended the University of Illinois, Urbana, graduating with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Music Education. After graduation he played percussion in the San Antonio Symphony and Dallas Symphony Orchestras. In 1970 he joined the percussion section of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, retiring in 2006. Arthur enjoyed teaching percussion, auto racing, traveling to Yellowstone National Park, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Percussive Arts Society.
A Memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Arthur is survived by his sons; Karl Schildbach (Donna) and Eric Schildbach (Sheila); and grandsons; Harrison and A.J. Schildbach. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Christine Laabs Schildbach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Eiteljorg Museum of American & Western Art, 500 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 (eiteljorg.org); and/or the National Parks Conservation Assn., 777 Sixth St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20001 (hpca.org), and/or Yellowstone Forever, P.O. Box 117, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190 (yellowstone.org). www.shirleybrothers,com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019