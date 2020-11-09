1/1
Arthur J. Decio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Decio

Elkhart - Arthur J. Decio, 90, an Elkhart-born businessman and philanthropist who was never happier than when he was helping others, died peacefully at home on Friday. Decio, a man dedicated to his family, faith and the welfare of everyone whose life he could touch, was an Elkhart original. His generosity extended beyond planned giving to spontaneous acts wherever he went - giving a hand to strangers and those he encountered in the course of daily life. A first generation American, he became one of the most successful businessmen in Indiana via Skyline Corporation, a mobile home and recreational vehicle company. Decio appeared on the cover of Time magazine in a 1965 article about successful businessmen under 40. He was born Oct. 19, 1930, in a home on Indiana Avenue, to Julius and Lena Alesia Decio. His arrival during the Great Depression would profoundly shape his desire to help others. His philanthropy started at age 8, when he gave a third of his paperboy earnings to the Elkhart Salvation Army (a charity he would later serve at the national level) and another third to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church - founded upon the principles of charity and compassion for the poor that guided him throughout his life. Decio was educated at Marmion Military Academy and DePaul University in Chicago. While at Marmion, he met Patricia George, the love of his life. They wed on Jan. 6, 1951, and were married 59 years, until her death in 2010. Decio is survived by his five children: Terrence (Marlene) Decio of St. Joseph, Mich.; Jamee Decio, of Los Angeles; Lindy (Robert) Reilly of Winnetka, Ill.; Jay (Peter IV) Christman of Simsbury, Conn; and Leigh (Paul) Laird of Reno, Nev.; his 14 grandchildren: Benjamin (Nicole) Decio, Murray Decio, Ryan Hart Decio, Brittan (Michael) Callahan, Jaxon Arthur (Anne) Reilly, Keenan Reilly, Flint (Samantha) Reilly, Peter V. (Kristin) Christman, Carson Christman, Gabrielle Christman, Eliza Christman, Alexandra (Lucas) Fedele, Collier Arthur Laird, and Revere Laird; 13 great grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Decio Vite of Paradise Valley, Ariz.

In 1952, Decio took over Skyline Coach Co., which his father had started in a rented garage, and led Skyline to become the nation's largest mobile home builder.Beginning in the late 1950s, Decio began raising money for a range of community causes. In his hometown, he led fundraising campaigns to build St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, remodel Elkhart General Hospital and renovate the Lerner Theatre. In 2016, Beacon Health System dedicated the Arthur J. Decio Pavilion at Elkhart General Hospital to honor his 60 years of financial support. In 1984, United Way of Elkhart County honored him by establishing the Arthur J. Decio Volunteer of the Year Award. He was a life member of the Elkhart County chapter of the NAACP and was active in the Elkhart Urban League. He was a large contributor and fundraiser for the 1968 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and introduced Kennedy at a rally in downtown Elkhart that drew 9,000 people. Within months, Decio would serve as an honorary pallbearer at Kennedy's funeral.

Decio was among the founders of WNIT-TV, and with his wife underwrote "Sesame Street" and other public television programming. He was a founding director of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Decio served as a trustee at the University of Notre Dame (1971- 2001) and later was appointed a life member and fellow. In 1989, he received Notre Dame's Rev. Howard J. Kenna C.S.C. Award, as well as the Rev. John J. Cavanaugh C.S.C. Award. In 1990, the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley named him Man of the Year. A lifelong friend of Notre Dame President Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, Decio was honored to be named a Hesburgh Trustee in 2018. Three U.S. presidents appointed Decio to federal commissions. He joined the international board of Special Olympics at the request of founders Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver and helped organize the International Special Olympics at Notre Dame in 1987. He served as chairman of the National Advisory Board of the Salvation Army and was named a life member of the organization. In 1987, he won the Salvation Army's William Booth Award and the United Way of America's Alexis de Tocqueville Award. He twice received Indiana's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash, in 1977 and 1985. In 1996, the Brothers of Holy Cross gave Decio the inaugural Cross of Hope Award. He was awarded eight honorary degrees. In 2000, he received the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Distinguished American Award and was a charter recipient of the Indiana University Foundation's Herman B. Wells Visionary Award. Decio leaves a rich legacy of serving others. He believed everyone should do their best to help those in need. "I'm a very wealthy guy... in values." The Decio family will celebrate his life in a private Mass, with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the University of Notre Dame's campus. Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Salvation Army of Elkhart, Tree of Lights Campaign, 300 N. Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 9, 2020
I want to say Thank-You! I have worked in non-profit field where is has given so much to support the Elkhart Community! Your family can be so proud of your father! What an example to all!
Carolyn Bonanno
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Decio family during this time of sorrow.
Mike Sweet
mike sweet
Friend
November 8, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to the family
Patrick
November 8, 2020
Terry and Family, our Condolences Pam and Craig Ditzler
Craig Ditzler
November 8, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing. Matt, Susan and I were in Elkhart visiting a few years ago and we ran into your Dad and Jay at Cappy’s. As always, he was so warm and friendly. It was wonderful to see them both and he was very excited about his new house being completed. A philanthropist who did so much for Elkhart; he will be missed by all. Thinking of you during this difficult he time. Leslie Richardson Simpson
November 8, 2020
When I was about 11 or 12 (1978-79) and my Sunday school class was "trick or treating" for UNICEF along Greenleaf Blvd. Although I had heard the Decio name, I was unaware until later of his legacy. He was home alone, answered his door and invited a group of cold pre-teen kids and couple of adults inside his kitchen for cider and donuts. He was so easy to talk to, as he worked his way around the group asking questions of what we were interested in, which schools we attended, our family names... It made a HUGE impression on me as I can visualize it today. Adults didn't typically spend time listening to kids in that way. He was genuine and interested in each of us as an individual. He also wanted us to explain the charity we were collecting coins for. We left warm, full and bursting with chatter about the experience. He did donate to each of our collection boxes, but gave us so much more from the experience. He had introduced himself as Art, so I wasn't aware of his status of being Art Decio, until one of the adults mentioned it on ride back to our church. God Bless Mr.Decio and may the family find peace in these days of transition.
Julie Siler-Birr
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
I worked for Skyline for almost 28 years. Mr. Decio was always very kind to me.
My last 1 1/2 years at the company, I was receptionist at the front desk. Mr, Decio was always singing while waiting for the elevator.
I will be praying for his family.
Lu Ann Bacon
Coworker
November 8, 2020
An amazing legacy and gentleman. As a child of the 70’s, “Sesame Street” was very important in my education and exposure to diversity and kindness. Mr. Decio’s ability to get that quality program on in the community helped countless children, their parents and future generations. Thank you!
Prayers to the Decio family.


Kimberly McManus
Friend
November 7, 2020
Exemplary in every way. Deepest sympathy to the Decio family.
Beth Batten North
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved