Arthur James David Hines Sr.
Indianapolis - Arthur James David Hines Sr., 60, passed away on February 2, 2019. On Friday, February 8, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Union Baptist Church 1401 South Shepherd Street, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019