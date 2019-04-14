|
Dr. Arthur James Sumrall
Indianapolis - Dr. Arthur James Sumrall was the seventh of ten children born to Ollie Andrew Sumrall and Girlia Parrish Sumrall in Quitman, Mississippi.
Dr. Sumrall was baptized at Pearlie Grove Baptist Church in Quitman, Mississippi, where he was a dedicated member during his life in Mississippi.
Arthur, an avid reader and learner completed high school, and enrolled at Tuskegee University with interests in science and Zoology, originally considering a career as a large animal Veterinarian.
After completing his under graduate degree (BA) at Tuskegee he applied to Medical School in Mississippi and was met with the discriminating resistance that was part of our history in the South at that time.
Being driven and determined he was presented an option for low interest school loans to apply in other states. He entered DePauw University and completed a master's degree (MS) in Biology and was accepted to the Indiana University School of Medicine the following year.
He also joined the Army Reserve.
Dr Sumrall loved Medicine and wanted to specialize which was not part of the low interest loan option provided to him. The loan guidelines required him to return to a small town as a Family Medicine Doctor.
Being determined to chart his own path he defied the rule, applied to Temple University for Dermatology and was accepted. His home state demanded full payment of the loans, and he was able to secure funding to repay and remain at Temple University Dermatology.
At Temple University School of Dermatology Dr. Sumrall studied under renowned Dermatologist & Pathologist Wallace Clark, MD best known for devising the "Clark Level" system for classifying the seriousness of a malignant melanoma skin cancer based on its microscopic appearance.
Dr. Sumrall returned to Indianapolis after completing dermatology training at Temple University, completed his Dermatology Board certification and opened Sumrall Dermatology. He later became a Diplomate of Cosmetic Surgery.
Dr Sumrall continued to embrace new learning and innovations in Medicine. He was one of eight Americans that travelled to France to learn the original procedure Liposuction from the creator Dr. Louis Fournier. Dr Sumrall and Dr. Fournier along with the original team were recognized at a recent meeting of the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL)
Dr Sumrall became very interested in Alternative Medicine and became Board Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine. After completing the Anti-Aging Board certification, he opened the Longevity Institute advocating the benefits when traditional and alternative medicines are considered and collaborated for the best outcomes.
After many years as the only Black Dermatologist in the state of Indiana, also supporting those in Kentucky and Ohio, he was delighted to be joined by others in recent years, including Dr. Christopher Obeime, whom he admired.
Dr Sumrall collaborated with Dermatologists Harold Pierce (Philadelphia, PA) and Richard Gibbs (Memphis, TN) to develop their own line of successful skin care products, Pierce Sumrall Gibbs (PSG).
Dr. Sumrall loved global travel visiting several cities and locations within 15 countries to attend meetings with the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD); National Medical Association (NMA); American Society Cosmetic Surgery (ASDS); International Society Dermatologic Surgery (ISDS); The Jordanian Dermatologic Conference, where he lectured Middle Eastern Doctors on chemical peels for pigmented skin in Aman Jordan; Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League, where he participated with providing Medical student training.
He volunteered an hour per week on a public service radio calling-in program with co-host and significant other, Nancy Ramsey, called Medically Speaking with Dr. Sumrall and Nancy.
They invited various Doctors to share information and take calls from the community on WTLC 1310 AM.
Dr. Sumrall strongly believed education was the key to a fulfilled life and would appreciate donations and knowledge sharing to Tuskegee University and with Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He loved his family and friends and would always help those in the pursuit of education.
Dr. Sumrall was preceded in death by his parents Ollie Andrew and Girlia Sumrall; Brothers Frank Moses Sumrall, Quitman, MS; Nathaniel Sumrall, Columbia, SC; Hayward Sumrall, Mobile, AL; Robert (Booster) Sumrall, Desoto, MS; Sisters Bettye Deloach, Oudia Fay Thomas.
He is survived by his loving life partner for the last 28 years Nancy Ramsey; Brothers Job (JB) Sumrall (Carrie), and Ollie Sumrall Jr. of Boston, MA; Sisters Alice Adams and Gladys Tay of Quitman, MS; Brother-In-Law Leon Thomas, Brandon MS; God Son Edward James Lawrence, New Albany, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. immediately following visitation service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019