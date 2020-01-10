|
Arthur Levin
Arthur Levin, Carmel, Ind., longtime chairman of the Butler University journalism department, professor emeritus and beloved adviser to countless students, passed away December 27, 2019, at the age of 87.
Professor Levin, "Art" to those who were fortunate enough to call him friend, will be remembered equally for his riveting lectures in the classroom and his tireless efforts to inspire students to reach their full potential. His legacy as an esteemed educator and role model will endure - both at Butler, where he spent most of his career, and in the minds and hearts of those he taught, motivated and mentored.
Art was born June 11, 1932, to David and Belle Levin in Chicago. At Bass Elementary School, one of young Art's teachers noted his budding talent in writing and named him editor of the school newspaper. This, to the benefit of legions of aspiring reporters to come, was the beginning of an auspicious career.
A 1950 graduate of Englewood High School, Art was forever proud of being born and raised on the south side of Chicago. His father was a furrier by profession and worked part-time at Wrigley Field selling peanuts. Through this early introduction emerged Art's lifelong love for the Chicago Cubs. With the financial help of a full athletic scholarship in track, he earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and English from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and could proudly state that he held (at that time) the Bradley record for the fastest mile runner.
After college, Art channeled his communication skills and training toward serving his country in the Korean War. As a member of the United States Army Signal Corps stationed in Sendai, Japan, he served as a high-speed radio operator and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He also was named editor of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, the primary source for news across the armed services.
Following active duty, Art earned his master's degree in journalism from Bradley University in 1956. For the next 10 years, he taught English and journalism at Proviso West High School in Hillside, Ill., where he served as advisor to The Profile weekly newspaper. Under his guidance, The Profile was named the No. 1 high school newspaper by The Wall Street Journal for five consecutive years. He served as president of the Illinois Association of Teachers of Journalism and in 1965 was named Illinois Journalism Teacher of the Year.
In 1969, Art completed his Ph.D. program in mass communications at the University of Minnesota, where an English professor instilled in him a lifelong love of Chaucer and Shakespeare. While there, Art gleaned an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment and its power to preserve the rights of those without a voice.
Art was named chairman of the journalism department at Mankato State University in 1970. There, he had the honor of meeting Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg, who had played a pivotal role in New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 libel decision that expanded freedom of the press. That case would serve as a cornerstone of Art's mass communication law classes for decades to come. Art later became an assistant professor at Michigan State University and served as general manager of The State News, at that time the world's largest college newspaper.
In 1973, Art was selected to head the Butler University journalism department in Indianapolis. From a program that started with a few old manual typewriters unearthed from the basement of Jordan Hall, he built the department into the Eugene S. Pulliam School of Journalism, which he led for 33 years. He became a full professor and was known for his compelling speaking style and passion for his subject matter. Many students count as personal victories passing his grueling courses in public affairs reporting and mass communication law.
Throughout his career, Art held fast to his love of the First Amendment and the tapestry it continues to weave. He tirelessly championed students' rights with respect to the written word and served as longtime advisor to The Butler Collegian, which celebrated its centennial year of publication on his watch. Art Levin became and will undoubtedly remain a pantheon of Butler lore. Years ago, legend has it, the celebrated educator paid a student's bus fare for a job interview. His office door was always open, and he consistently went above and beyond for his students - whether he was offering career advice or magically finding a spot in a required class that the registrar's office said was at capacity. Professor Levin did not merely teach. He cared.
Art's influence was far-reaching in the journalism world, as many of his students went on to noteworthy careers in the media, resulting in two Pulitzer Prizes, several Emmy awards, a George Polk award and a National Headliner award. Inspired by his mass communication law class, some of Art's students pursued legal careers, with two students clerking for appellate court judges. During his Butler tenure, he advised more than 30 students on their summa and magna cum laude honors theses about journalism and the First Amendment. Long after his students left Butler, Art continued to delight in their professional successes and family updates.
He was named Sagamore of the Wabash - the highest honor in the state of Indiana - by Gov. Frank O'Bannon in 1997. The same year, Mayor Stephen Goldsmith proclaimed April 3 as Arthur Levin Day in the city of Indianapolis. Art was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame in 2003, along with acclaimed late author Theodore Dreiser, and received the Butler Medal for distinguished service in 2013.
When the celebrated professor and leader wasn't changing the lives of his more than 5,000 students, he enjoyed his own. He was a voracious reader of history, politics and religion, and he could recite from memory the prologue to The Canterbury Tales in Middle English. He also loved reading and writing poetry. Upon his retirement, Art drafted a 300-page memoir of his life that took him five years to complete. An avid Chicago sports fan, he followed the Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks in addition to his beloved Cubs. Art was also a passionate fan of Butler basketball.
Above all, Art was a devoted family man who counted among his greatest joys seeing his two children follow in his footsteps. His son, Scott, pursued a career in newspapers, while his daughter, Lindsay, became a teacher, combining both of their father's loves - journalism and education. Art savored every moment with his family, although he never forgave his wife of 34 years, Stevie, for playing better golf than he. In addition, he adored his dogs and the cats his family recently rescued.
Art is survived by his wife Stephanie "Stevie" (Bauer) Levin, brother Terry (Eileen) Levin, son Scott (Veronica) Levin, daughter Lindsay Levin Johnson (Benjamin), and grandson Whitman. He was thrilled by the prospect of his second grandchild, due to be born to Lindsay and Ben in March.
A tribute and celebration of life will be held on the campus of Butler University at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Art Levin Journalism Scholarship for the First Amendment, c/o Butler University Advancement, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Gifts also may be made online at www.butler.edu/gifts. Condolences and remembrances may be shared online at www.arthurlevin.com.
Art Levin was as beloved as he was respected, and his enduring impact at Butler and beyond is immeasurable.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020