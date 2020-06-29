Arthur M. "Art" Bird
Arthur M. 'Art' Bird

Arthur M. 'Art' Bird, 76, Greenfield, died June 19, 2020. Survivors: wife, Doris Bird and son Dwight Bird. Services: 2pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church, Greenfield. Calling: 12-2pm. Inurnment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Complete obituary: singletonmortuary.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
