Sister Artificial Walker
Indianapolis - Sis. Artificial Walker, 80, was called from labor to reward on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at her residence. Sis. Walker was born to Cleveland Young and Gertrude (Petty) Young on June 15, 1939 in West Point, MS.
Sis. Walker was a former First Lady, Manager of the Mother's Board, Usher, Missionary, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Senior Choir, Walker Family Singers and former Women's Day Chairperson.
Sis. Walker and her husband Pastor Walker also were recipients of the Parents of the Year award from the Wheeler's Boys & Girls Club.
Sis. Walker leaves to cherish her memory sons; George L., Jimmie L. Sr., Andrew L. Sr., Tommy Lee Jr., Pastor Dennis Lee, Michael D., Anthony M. and Willie E. Daughters; Angela J. Patricia A. and Michelle R. Brother Tommy Young and sister Laura K. Randle also 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sis. Walker was preceded in death by her parents; husband Pastor Tommy L. Walker, Sr. Two sons, Lue T. Walker and Keith L. Walker; one daughter, Mae Rose Walker. Two sisters and one brother.
Services: Friday, 5pm-9pm visitation at Southern M.B.C. 2446 N. Gale St., Indpls. Funeral Saturday at 11am with calling from 10am until time of service at Grace M.B.C. 1501 N. College Ave., Indpls. Rev. Willie Mack, Officiant and Rev. Dennis L. Walker, Eulogist. Interment at New Crown Cemetery on Monday, 9/23/2019 at 10am.
Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019