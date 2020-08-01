Arvelious WatkinsIndianapolis - Arvelious Watkins, 95, passed away on July 25, 2020. Arvelious was born December 7, 1924 to Rueben E. Kirby and Mary L. B. (Irvin) Kirby in Grigg County, Kentucky. Arvelious was employed in housekeeping for Safeway Merchants Plaza for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.Arvelious was an excellent cook and an exceptional housekeeper. She enjoyed talking with friends and relatives on the phone. She also enjoyed her church and in her younger years she faithfully served as an usher.Arvelious was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Cleophas Watkins; her son, Charles O. Watkins and her daughter, Denise Zimmerman.Survivors include a son-in-law, Aaron E. Zimmerman, I; grandchildren, Dana Watkins of Louisville, KY, Aaron E. Zimmerman, II (Kelly) of San Diego, CA, A'Drese E. Zimmerman, Sr.; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, III, A'Drese, Jr., Allana Guadalupe and Avrry Denise Zimmerman; special friends, Peggy Campbell and Janice Mucker; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Interment Ceremony at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery.