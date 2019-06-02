|
Ashael "Ace" Leon Summitt
Indianapolis - Ashael "Ace" Leon Summitt, 89, Indianapolis, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Bloomington, IN to the late Rev. Henry Ashael and Wilma Justene Wingler Summitt. Ace worked for 48 years at Kroger before retiring as a grocery merchandiser. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Earlene Branch Summitt, children, Cindy (Jeff) Nolan, Mike (Amy) Neumeister, Mark (Sue) Neumeister, Robin (Joe) Shaffer, and Shaun (Cara) Summitt, ten grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Michael, Joey, Hannah, Matthew, Bentley, Britney, Quinn, and Charlotte, three great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Callen, Adelyn. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis from 11-1pm. Funeral services will begin there at 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019