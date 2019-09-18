|
|
Asiha Lynne Allen-Freeman
Indianapolis - 23, passed away September 7, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9-12pm at the Community Life Center 10612 East Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46229. The Angelic Story of Asiha will begin at 12pm. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory of Asiha at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019