Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Life Center
10722 East Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Life Center
10722 East Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Asiha Lynne Allen-Freeman

Asiha Lynne Allen-Freeman Obituary
Asiha Lynne Allen-Freeman

Indianapolis - 23, passed away September 7, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9-12pm at the Community Life Center 10612 East Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46229. The Angelic Story of Asiha will begin at 12pm. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory of Asiha at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
