Athanasios "Tom" Files 66 of Indianapolis passed away May 05, 2020. Tom was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was an Industrial Engineer who worked for Raytheon and was to retire on May 29, 2020 after 37 years of service. DUE to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral will be held behind closed doors at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Monday at 11:00 AM. At the request of the family, the funeral service will be communicated via live stream at www.holytrinityindy.org/live-stream/. Tom is survived by his sister Konstantina "Dena" Filis. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to share online condolences and view a video tribute to Tom. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cathedral in Tom's memory. Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple are handling arrangements. Christos Anesti.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.