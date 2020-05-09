Athanasios "Tom" Files
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Athanasios's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Athanasios "Tom" Files 66 of Indianapolis passed away May 05, 2020. Tom was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was an Industrial Engineer who worked for Raytheon and was to retire on May 29, 2020 after 37 years of service. DUE to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral will be held behind closed doors at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Monday at 11:00 AM. At the request of the family, the funeral service will be communicated via live stream at www.holytrinityindy.org/live-stream/. Tom is survived by his sister Konstantina "Dena" Filis. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to share online condolences and view a video tribute to Tom. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cathedral in Tom's memory. Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple are handling arrangements. Christos Anesti.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved