Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Athena Milatovich "Tena" Cherry

Athena Milatovich "Tena" Cherry Obituary
Athena "Tena" Milatovich Cherry

Stanford, CA - Athena "Tena" Milatovich Cherry, Stanford, California, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on February 4, 2020.

Tena loved her family, treasured the time she spent with them and will be remembered as a devoted mother, caring wife, loving sister, respected colleague and loyal friend.

An Indiana University graduate with a B. A. in Biology, Tena earned a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from the Indiana School of Medicine.

A Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics at the Stanford School of Medicine, Tena was the Director of the Cytogenetic Laboratory for over 24 years and was a member of the American Board of Medical Genetics serving as President in 2013.

Her mother and father were Bosilka and Marko Milatovich of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is survived by her husband Bradley, daughter Jaqueline, sister Dara(John) Preston and brother Michael Milatovich.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to "The Athena Cherry Cancer Research Fund" memorial.stanford.edu

To leave the family online condolences or for donation details please visit altamesafuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
