Audra Dawn Sheets
Brownsburg - Audra "Dawn" Sheets of Hendricks County was born May 12, 1926 and passed away April 16, 2020 from COVID19. Devoted wife to the late Ken Sheets who passed away December 19, 2019. Loved by daughters Cathy (Dick) Hiatt, Deborah Sheets (deceased), Dianne (Linn) Boyd and Lori (Don) Arment. Calling will be held August 22, 2020 from 1:00 -3:00pm at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township 5463 Kentucky Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46221.The family will hold a private internment for Dawn and Ken at Fairfield Friends Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the current State and Marion County Guidelines are in place and must be followed. The family politely requests to maintain social distance at the calling. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.flannerbuchanan.com