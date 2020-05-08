Audrey J. HarrodIndianapolis - Audrey Joan Harrod, 89, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away May 3, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1930 to Daisy Ruth Mitchell Honaker, and Fredrick Oliver Honaker.She attended Arsenal Technical High School, but had to withdraw before graduating due to a heart condition.She married Orville D. Harrod on July 31, 1948, in Roosevelt Temple Methodist Church, Indianapolis, IN.She had two daughters, Christine Denise Harrod Walker, and Carla Dean Harrod Hampton, of Indianapolis, and two Sons-in-law, Stanley L. Walker of Pleasant View, UT and Michael Hampton of Indianapolis, IN.On March 31, 1967 she graduated along with her sister from Weir Cook Cosmetology School. Having always regretted that she had to drop out of high school, she enrolled in on line coursework to obtain her General Equivalency Degree (GED). She was delighted to finally receive her High School Diploma from Arsenal Technical High School on March 31, 1993.Her family was so proud of her! She had always dreamed of taking piano lessons, so at 63, she bought a piano and took lessons.She taught Vacation Bible School for many years at Church of the Lakes, near Sweetwater and Cordry Lakes in Brown County, where she and her husband had a vacation home. She sang in the church choir and worked in other areas of the church. She is a member of Union Christian Church in Franklin, INShe has 3 grandchildren, Grant A. Walker, Emily J. Nye, and Anna L. Phelps, 2 grand sons-in-law, Jason Nye and Michael Phelps, and a granddaughter-in law, Elizabeth M. Walker. She has 12 great grandchildren, ranging in ages from 2 to 18. She was very creative and enjoyed many hobbies. She loved to crochet, garden and cook. She loved her home and family. She has one sister, Joyce Honaker Chance and a brother-in-law, Russel Chance.She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her husband.Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East