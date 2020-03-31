|
|
Audrey Jean Carter
Indianapolis, IN - Audrey Jean Carter was born on June 30, 1933 in Owensboro, Ky. to Horace and Helen Bowles Ashby. She ended life's journey on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, when she entered God's kingdom; a place where one NEVER GROWS OLD! The last survivor of ten (10) siblings, she ascended to heaven to join those family members who pre-deceased her; including her daughter, Jacqueline M. Carter Bonner (Jackie).
At age 59, armed with faith, a loving spirit and God's grace, Audrey took the reins and continued to parent 'Jackie's 7 year-old son, and her grandson, Gerron into adulthood. It was Gerron who assumed the role of caregiver as Audrey's health began to change over recent years. Being a faithful member of the Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, Audrey insisted on attending service even when she wasn't feeling well. In fact, she was 'driven', literally operating a motorized scooter down the aisle to enable her to sit in her favorite pew!
At home, Audrey was lovingly known as "Mama" by her children and jokingly known to Gerron as "Queen Elizabeth". Throughout the years, Audrey was employed by Allison Transmission; but, she also exhibited an entrepreneurial spirit! She owned and operated a neighborhood variety store and ice cream parlor; in addition to, a used furniture store. It was through some of these highlighted times of her life, that she was exposed to the many people who admirably called her "Ms. Carter".
Audrey believed in helping AND feeding people; whether it was just providing a 'listening ear' or cooking one of her specialty spaghetti, fish and fried potato meals. She loved to travel and had visited many of the nation's states. Sale shopping was a favorite past time; and at one time she had accumulated a prized collection of over 300 elephants (only those with the trunks up)!
Audrey also leaves to cherish her memory, five children, 2 daughters Stephanie A. Smith, Indpls. Terrie L. Burkes, Atlanta, Ga. (Dennis) 3 Indpls. based sons Timothy L, (Rosalyn), Mark S. and Anthony J. Carter, her last surviving cousin, Isaac Bowles, Chicago, Il. and an adoring host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private service will take place for family and Audrey will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020