Audrey O. Preston
Indianapolis - 101, passed away May 14, 2020. She was born July 21, 1918 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Robert and Bertha Hunt. Audrey attended Arsenal Technical High School, and was employed with the State of Indiana for 6 years. She then worked for RCA for 6 years; and finally as a CRT Operator for Naval Avionics for 18 years, retiring in 1985. She was a long member of Calvary Tabernacle.
Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street.
Audrey is survived by her loving children, Carolyn S. Smitley, Pamela K. Brolin (John), F. John Preston and Richard H. Preston; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. Two daughters, Darlene A. Castetter and Faith Hauk; a son, Dale R. Preston; and two brothers, William C. Hunt and Alva Pindell, Jr., preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.