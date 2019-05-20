Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Audrey Pringle


Audrey Pringle Obituary
Audrey Pringle

Avon - Born, February 16th 1937 - Died, May 16th 2019

A Daughter, A wife, A Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother and Friend to all who knew her. Devoted to her family her church and her friends. She was loved and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm and Funeral Service Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1pm in Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 20, 2019
