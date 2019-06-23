Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
520 Stevens Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
August Frank "Gus" Caito Obituary
August "Gus" Frank Caito

Indianapolis - August Frank Caito, 95 of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Gus was the son of August and Mary (Mercurio) Caito; both were from immigrant families that migrated from Sicily. He was married to Mary Charlene (Natale) Caito and she preceded him to heaven.

Mr. Caito grew up in the Italian section of Indianapolis and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his time in the military, he and his brothers formed Caito & Mascari Produce Company. They were known throughout the state as the "Banana Kings." Gus was a faithful Catholic throughout his life; the longer he lived, the stronger his faith grew.

He was blessed with five children, who loved him very much and will miss his guidance and wisdom. His children are Barbara Tewmey, Paul, Michael, and Tony; his son, Vincent preceded him in death. Gus was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Gus Caito from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Morning prayers will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the funeral home, followed by 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 520 Stevens Street, Indianapolis. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Caito family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
