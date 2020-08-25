August William "Bill" Daurelle



Martinsville - August William "Bill" Daurelle, 90, of Martinsville, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.



He was born on Tuesday, April 15, 1930 to the late Arthur J. and Isabel (O'Connell) Daurelle in Birmingham, Alabama.



Bill is survived by his children, Julie Hawkins, Kelly Lugar, Michael (Debra) Daurelle, Robert (Sue) Daurelle; grandchildren, Brian, Nicole, David, Melinda, Dawn, Amy, Sarah, Chris, Cassandra, Cole; and 16 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur, and Isabel Daurelle; siblings, Delores, Barbara, Gordon, Art; and granddaughter, Danielle.



Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, 2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN from 4:00 until 6:00 pm.



Funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm









