August William "Bill" Daurelle
1930 - 2020
August William "Bill" Daurelle

Martinsville - August William "Bill" Daurelle, 90, of Martinsville, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.

He was born on Tuesday, April 15, 1930 to the late Arthur J. and Isabel (O'Connell) Daurelle in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bill is survived by his children, Julie Hawkins, Kelly Lugar, Michael (Debra) Daurelle, Robert (Sue) Daurelle; grandchildren, Brian, Nicole, David, Melinda, Dawn, Amy, Sarah, Chris, Cassandra, Cole; and 16 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur, and Isabel Daurelle; siblings, Delores, Barbara, Gordon, Art; and granddaughter, Danielle.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, 2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN from 4:00 until 6:00 pm.

Funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood
AUG
27
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood
2433 East Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 348-1570
