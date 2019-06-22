|
|
Aurelea "Lee" Anne Phipps
Indianapolis, IN - Aurelea "Lee" Anne Phipps passed away on 18 June 2019. She was born to the late Lucille and Paul Dixon on 6 December 1934. Lee married Phillip W. Phipps Sr on 29 October 1955. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lee was a Lifetime Girl Scout and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Phillip; her daughter, Victoria (Bruce) Shackett; son, Phil Phipps; son, Mark Phipps; daughter, Debi McGee; son, Michael (Reba) Phipps; and son, Paul (Andrea) Phipps; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mona Lu Dixon and Lucille Dixon; and brother, Mervin Dixon.
Visitation will be from 2-4PM on Sunday 23 June followed by a Rosary at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral service will be at 10AM Monday, at St Lawrence Catholic Church, 6944 E. 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN.
Flowers are welcome. Donations can be made to or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 22, 2019