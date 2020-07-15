Avis Hummel Skinner
Carmel - Avis Hummel Skinner, 88, passed away suddenly on Monday July 13th, 2020. Avis was a kind woman of quiet strength, persevering well through many challenges in her life; a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared for and served her family faithfully to the end.
Born December 11, 1931, Avis was raised in Millburn, N.J. and attended Penn State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and Omicron Nu Honorary. Avis received a B.S. at Indiana University in 1952. There she met Bob Skinner, married December 20, 1953, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Avis was a 50-year member of the Children's Museum Guild having served as the 5th Haunted House Co-Chairman in 1968 and later, the Treasurer of the Guild. She was an officer of the Jayncees, a Lifetime Member of People of Vision, a volunteer at the Indiana School for the Blind, also a Research Advocate of the Arthritis Foundation
. For many years she played tennis, golf, and bridge at Meridian Hills Country Club, and enjoyed time with Bob and family at Sailfish Point in Stuart, Florida. Avis was a devoted member at Second Presbyterian Church, including hours spent working in the original Food Pantry. She was also a member of the St. Vincent Foundation, having been very involved with the St. Vincent Hospice.
Avis was preceded in death by her son, Scott, her husband Bob, and her mother and father, Elinor and Wellington Hummel. Those left to cherish her memory include, Douglas Skinner (Somluedee) of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Susanne Winchell (Dean) of Richland Center, WI; grandchildren, Bryan (Hannah Laura), Stephen, and Andrew Winchell, and Derek and Sadie Skinner; great-granddaughters, Clara and Vivian Winchell; and brother in law, Donald Skinner (Nancy) of Portland, Oregon. Our thanks to caregiver Tom Albrecht, who provided Avis the support and care necessary for her to live life in her own home to the end.
Arrangements by Leppert Mortuary in Nora. The family is having a private memorial service, and burial at Crown Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 7700 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or the Wheeler Mission, 205 E. New York St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
