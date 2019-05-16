|
|
Dr. B. Keith Moore, PhD
Indianapolis - Dr. B. Keith Moore, PhD, professor emeritus of Indiana University School of Dentistry, passed away May 3, 2019, in Community Hospital North, Indianapolis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Monday, May 20, at Allisonville Christian Church in Indianapolis. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Indiana Funeral Care was in charge of cremation after donation of his skin and bones.
He was born October 12, 1942, in Duncan, OK, the son of Byron L. and Elma Jewel Moore, and grew up in Enid, OK. A National Merit Scholar, he attended Phillips University in Enid, earning a BA in physics. Dr. Moore received an MS in physics and a PhD in mining and metallurgical engineering from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
He was past president of Indianapolis chapter of American Society for Metals. Keith was also a member of Sigma Xi, OKU Theta Theta chapter, and several dental research groups.
A water skiing accident in 1969 shifted his life and focus to biomedical engineering. He received a post-doc fellowship to Northwestern University, where he was involved in testing glue in hip replacements and taught dental materials. Dr. Moore was head of dental research at the American Dental Association for several years and also taught at the University of Chicago.
In 1977 he joined the faculty of Indiana University School of Dentistry. An active member of the Dental Materials group for 30 years he retired in 2007. The impact of his teaching and research mentoring spans the globe. Considered an expert in test development and methodology, he played a significant role in the development of many national and international dental material standards.
He was married to Diana Henry on June 24, 1967, in Champaign, IL. She survives along with brothers Craig Moore and Monty Moore; sister Marilyn King; two nieces and six nephews.
A life-long Disciples of Christ member, he was a member of Allisonville Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, and served in the diaconate, as elder, and as chairman of the property committee. He and his wife were one of the four couples starting Geist Christian Church in Indianapolis. Keith also was associate member of Beneva Christian Church in Sarasota, FL. He became a resident of Englewood, FL, to escape cold winters in Indiana.
Keith loved to fish and hike in Colorado and work on the family cabin in the old mining town of Jasper. After retirement he became active as a Tiger in Indianapolis are Habitat for Humanity, helping build homes there and also in southern Sarasota County in Florida. He constructed handicap ramps for SAWS program in Indianapolis.
AS a member of Central Indiana Woodworkers, Keith built toys for children. The group gives more that 15,000 toys a year at Christmas. Other woodworking ventures include making mission style furniture, tables and lamps and turning pens and bowls on the lathe.
Memorial donations may be made to Allisonville Christian Church, Beneva Christian Church, your local Habitat for Humanity, sawsramps.org, or the Central Indiana Woodworkers toy fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019