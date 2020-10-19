B. Paul Hoffman



Darlington - B. Paul Hoffman, age 71, passed away at his home in Darlington on Thursday evening, October 15, 2020. Born April 4, 1949 in Frankfort, Indiana, he was the son of the late Byron William and Marcia Marie (Davies) Hoffman.



After graduating from Sheridan High School with the Class of 1967, Paul finally got the chance to become a Boilermaker, enrolling at Purdue and earning his degree in Agriculture in 1971. He later earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Indiana Business College in 2004.



Paul had a strong work ethic and always seemed to be on the go. After many dedicated years with Farm Bureau, Inc., Paul tried his hand at retirement. It was not a path he was ready to take, and he soon began his second career working with the State of Indiana in various capacities. After several years, Paul decided to give this retirement thing a second chance. Retirement gave him the opportunity to devote more time to the activities that he was truly passionate about. A lifelong farmer, Paul had a love for agriculture, and it showed in every fiber of his being. For many years he managed the Hoffman Family Farm, and even into retirement, couldn't give up being around the activity that he loved. Most recently he had been working for Co-Alliance, and Alan Lyon Farms.



Giving back to the community and the activities he cared about was also important to Paul. He was a member of the Darlington Lions Club and was a longtime volunteer with the Indiana State Fair, doing a little bit of just about everything. Paul was also a member of the Darlington Congregational Church where he participated in their Thursday Night Men's Bible Study.



Paul was also a HUGE Purdue fan. A Boilermaker through and through, he was proud to be a member of the John Purdue Club. Paul was also a very dedicated Sheridan Blackhawk fan and he never grew tired of reminding people that he played on the very first team Bud Wright ever coached at Sheridan. He also loved following his St. Louis Cardinals.



Family was above all else, the most important thing in his life. He loved being a part of whatever activities his kids and grandchildren were involved in.



Paul is survived by his daughters, Hope Rachelle Wooldridge (Craig) of Lafayette, and Kasey Leigh Hoffman (John Folsom) of Pittsboro; grandchildren, Addyson Leighanne Wooldridge, and Leo Byron Wooldridge, both of Lafayette; and his sister, Etta Marie Lakes of Sun Lakes, Arizona. Paul is also survived by his granddog, Ruckus Ru; and by his grandcat Ezra Grayce.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Delbert Hoffman; and brother in law, JeRome Lakes.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kercheval Funeral Home, 306 E. 10th St, Sheridan, Indiana. Everyone is encouraged to wear your favorite Purdue or Sheridan Blackhawks attire, or something from your favorite team.



Private family services will be held on Thursday morning.



Paul will be laid to rest at Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort, Indiana. Pastor Seth Stultz will be officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the committal service at the graveside following services at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to the F.B.O. - B. Paul Hoffman Trust , c/o Fountain Trust Company, P.O. Box 98 , Darlington, Indiana 47940









